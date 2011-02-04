Melo-M is a Latvian instrumental cello rock trio consisting of three classically trained cellists: Kārlis Auzāns, Miķelis Dobičins and Jānis Pauls. The name is derived from the word melomania.

They are known for their instrumental cover versions of various English language songs, most notably "The Final Countdown", the theme from "Mission Impossible" and the theme from Ghostbusters. Cello trio Melo-M emerged in 2005 when academically trained musicians Karlis Auzans, Miķelis Dobičins and Janis Pauls decided to unite their musical talents and create a band.

Melo-M play cello versions of variety of well-known music: from classical to ethno, pop and rock.

The trio released four LPs so far: self-entitled Melo-M album (2005) consisting of cello covers of popular Latvian songs, Singalongs (2007) with their interpretations of world’s modern classics, Around The World (2009) – an album of ethno and world music melodies covered by the band and Phantasy Of The Opera (2010). All four albums were entirely produced by founder of Melo-M Karlis Auzans.