1953-07-11
Bramwell Tovey, OC OM (born 11 July 1953) is a British conductor and composer.
Pictures in Smoke
Frontier
Nefertiti
Baby Steps First
Tectonic
And the Sun Stood Still
Suite from 'Norwegian Wood' (arr. Ziegler)
Orpheus' Comet
The Lanterne of Light
Northern Lights
Redbridge Variations
Concertino Op.107 vers. for flute and orch
Danse macabre - symphonic poem Op.40
Children's Corner Suite
Cyngopations (Reverie and Danse for cor anglais and orchestra)
The Young person's guide to the orchestra Op.34
Two Dances from Puck Fair for orchestra
Sinfonietta
Symphonie de chambre No 5
Together Remember to Dance
Thunderbolt P-47
Violin Concerto, Op 14
Concerto in B minor for violin and orchestra
Symphony No 3 in A minor
Violin Concerto in D (Op. 35)
Variations for Brass Band
Coventry Variations
The Magic Flute Dances (conclusion)
Je veux vivre (Romeo et Juliette)
Big Rhap
Notturno (Andante) - 3rd movement from Quartet for strings no.2 in D major
Enigma Variations
Hemispheres
Variations on a theme of Frank Bridge Op.10 for string orchestra
Prague (Rabbi Low creates the Golem)
The Magic Flute Dances
Magic Flute Dances; I. Light - Tentative, getting faster and bolder
Flower Duet from Lakme
Street Songs - Movement 4
Symphony No.1 in E flat major (2nd movement)
Hoe-down (from Rodeo)
Four Dance Episodes from Rodeo (4th mvt, Hoe Down)
BBC Concert Orchestra 2018-19 Southbank Centre Season: Friday Night Is Music Night
Southbank Centre, London
2019-02-08T01:10:46
8
Feb
2019
BBC Concert Orchestra 2018-19 Southbank Centre Season: Friday Night Is Music Night
BBC Concert Orchestra 2018-19 Southbank Centre Season: Colour Series: Green
Southbank Centre, London
2019-05-16T01:10:46
16
May
2019
BBC Concert Orchestra 2018-19 Southbank Centre Season: Colour Series: Green
BBC Concert Orchestra 2018-19 Southbank Centre Season: Colour Series: Orange
Southbank Centre, London
2019-06-06T01:10:46
6
Jun
2019
BBC Concert Orchestra 2018-19 Southbank Centre Season: Colour Series: Orange
BBC Concert Orchestra 2018-19 Southbank Centre Season: Winter Lights
Southbank Centre, London
2018-12-05T01:10:46
5
Dec
2018
BBC Concert Orchestra 2018-19 Southbank Centre Season: Winter Lights
Southbank Centre, London
BBC Concert Orchestra 2018-19 Southbank Centre Season: London Jazz Festival
Southbank Centre, London
2018-11-18T01:10:46
18
Nov
2018
BBC Concert Orchestra 2018-19 Southbank Centre Season: London Jazz Festival
Southbank Centre, London
BBC Concert Orchestra at Watford Colosseum
Watford Colosseum, Watford
2018-10-10T01:10:46
10
Oct
2018
BBC Concert Orchestra at Watford Colosseum
Watford Colosseum, Watford
BBC Concert Orchestra 2017-18 Southbank Centre Season: BBC Concert Orchestra at Redbridge Town Hall
Redbridge Town Hall
2018-06-24T01:10:46
24
Jun
2018
BBC Concert Orchestra 2017-18 Southbank Centre Season: BBC Concert Orchestra at Redbridge Town Hall
Redbridge Town Hall
Bramwell Tovey conducts Britten, Turrin and Elgar
Watford Colosseum, Watford
2018-02-15T01:10:46
15
Feb
2018
Bramwell Tovey conducts Britten, Turrin and Elgar
Watford Colosseum, Watford
