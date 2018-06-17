Český národní symfonický orchestrFormed 10 November 1993
Český národní symfonický orchestr
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1993-11-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/77138803-0cef-4a03-ac17-b43064310bda
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Czech National Symphony Orchestra (ČNSO) (Czech: Český národní symfonický orchestr) is a symphony orchestra in Prague in the Czech Republic. It was established in 1993 by trumpet player Jan Hasenöhrl. Libor Pešek is the orchestra's chief conductor, having taken over in 2007 from American conductor Paul Freeman who commenced with the orchestra in 1996.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Toman und die Waldnymphe
Zdenek Fibich
Toman und die Waldnymphe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Toman und die Waldnymphe
Last played on
Romanze for Cello and Orchestra in F Major
Richard Strauss
Romanze for Cello and Orchestra in F Major
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Romanze for Cello and Orchestra in F Major
Last played on
Prelude To A Million Years
Tony Banks
Prelude To A Million Years
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Prelude To A Million Years
Last played on
L'Ultima Diligenza di Red Rock (#2)
Ennio Morricone
L'Ultima Diligenza di Red Rock (#2)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xzdp.jpglink
L'Ultima Diligenza di Red Rock (#2)
Last played on
Mazurek for violin and orchestra, op.49
Antonín Dvořák
Mazurek for violin and orchestra, op.49
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhjb.jpglink
Mazurek for violin and orchestra, op.49
Performer
Last played on
Nuovo Cinema Paradiso
Český národní symfonický orchestr
Nuovo Cinema Paradiso
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xzdp.jpglink
Nuovo Cinema Paradiso
Last played on
Gabriel's Oboe from The Mission
Český národní symfonický orchestr
Gabriel's Oboe from The Mission
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xzdp.jpglink
Gabriel's Oboe from The Mission
Last played on
Love Theme from Cinema Paradiso
Ennio Morricone
Love Theme from Cinema Paradiso
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xzdp.jpglink
Love Theme from Cinema Paradiso
Last played on
Gabriels Oboe
Ennio Morricone
Gabriels Oboe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xzdp.jpglink
Gabriels Oboe
Last played on
Romance in F major, Op.11
Antonín Dvořák
Romance in F major, Op.11
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhjb.jpglink
Romance in F major, Op.11
Performer
Last played on
Before This
Carl Davis, Český národní symfonický orchestr & Children's Opera Prague
Before This
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Before This
Performer
Last played on
Overture: A Night at Karlstejn Castle
Zdenek Fibich
Overture: A Night at Karlstejn Castle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Overture: A Night at Karlstejn Castle
Orchestra
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist