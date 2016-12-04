Danny Rampling is an English house music DJ and is widely credited as one of the original founders of the UK's rave/club scene.

His long career began in the early 1980s playing hip-hop, soul and funk around numerous bars and clubs in London. Rampling was the first winner of the No 1 DJ in the World Award by DJ Magazine in 1991 and is a three-time DJ Awards recipient. He has reportedly sold over 1 million compilation albums.