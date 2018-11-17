Fabian60s US teen idol. Born 6 February 1943
Fabian
Fabian Biography
Fabiano Anthony Forte (born February 6, 1943), professionally known as Fabian, is an American singer and actor.
Forte rose to national prominence after performing several times on American Bandstand. He became a teen idol of the late 1950s and early 1960s. Eleven of his songs reached the Billboard Hot 100 listing.
Fabian Tracks
Turn Me Loose
Turn Me Loose
Turn Me Loose
Hound Dog Man
Hound Dog Man
Hound Dog Man
Tiger
Tiger
Tiger
Lilly Lou
Lilly Lou
Lilly Lou
Just Keep On Going
Just Keep On Going
Just Keep On Going
I'm A Man
I'm A Man
I'm A Man
String Along
String Along
String Along
A Girl Like You
A Girl Like You
A Girl Like You
Retro Bass
Retro Bass
Retro Bass
Making Love
Making Love
Making Love
Making Love 2012
Making Love 2012
Making Love 2012
Fever
Fever
Fever
