Urban Dance SquadFormed 20 December 1986. Disbanded 1999
Urban Dance Squad
1986-12-20
Urban Dance Squad Biography (Wikipedia)
Urban Dance Squad was a Dutch rap rock band formed after what was originally intended as a one-time jam-session at a festival in Utrecht on December 20, 1986. The band consisted of a guitarist, bassist, drummer, rapper, and DJ. Their music is described as a blend of genres including funk, soul, heavy metal, hip hop, reggae, jazz and ska. Urban Dance Squad was one of the most successful Dutch bands of the nineties, releasing five studio albums.
Urban Dance Squad Tracks
Deeper Shade Of Soul
Urban Dance Squad
Deeper Shade Of Soul
Deeper Shade Of Soul
Deeper Shade Of Soul (Dance Mix)
Urban Dance Squad
Deeper Shade Of Soul (Dance Mix)
Deeper Shade Of Soul (Dance Mix)
No Kid
Urban Dance Squad
No Kid
No Kid
