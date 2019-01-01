The Dolly Rockers were an English girl group from London, Leeds and Manchester. The group's final line-up consisted of Lucie Kay, Sophie King and Daniele Owen. They first became known when they competed in the third series of The X Factor in 2006. In 2009, their song "Je Suis une Dolly" received an unexpected amount of airplay, receiving coverage in British tabloids and feuding with other pop groups. They were signed with EMI Parlophone, and worked with hit songwriters Ray Hedges and Nigel Butler. Their sound has been called "wonky pop" and "drunk disco", and they have described themselves as "the pop equivalent of Marmite."

The Dolly Rockers re-auditioned for The X Factor in 2013, but failed to get to bootcamp. On 10 October 2013, the band confirmed that after their failed X Factor audition, they had decided to go their separate ways after seven years together.