Keletigui et ses Tambourinis
Biography (Wikipedia)
Keletigui et ses Tambourinis were a dance music orchestra founded by the government of the newly independent state of Guinea-Conakry. They were one of the most prominent national orchestras of the new country.
Tracks
La Bicycletta
La Bicycletta
La Bicycletta
Soundiata
Soundiata
Soundiata
Cigarettes alumettes
Cigarettes alumettes
Cigarettes alumettes
La Ioma De Belen
La Ioma De Belen
La Ioma De Belen
