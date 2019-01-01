Bjørn KjellemyrBorn 4 December 1950
Bjørn Kjellemyr
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1950-12-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7708a921-2c6e-45ff-8d90-5d4f57781bcb
Bjørn Kjellemyr Biography (Wikipedia)
Bjørn Kjellemyr (born 4 December 1950 in Bamble, Norway) is a Norwegian jazz musician (double bass), known from a variety of musical contexts like Terje Rypdal & The Chasers, Joe Henderson, Bob Berg, Chet Baker, Art Farmer, Pat Metheny, Mike Stern, Dag Arnesen, Knut Riisnæs, Jon Eberson, Bugge Wesseltoft, Audun Kleive, Jon Balke, Jan Gunnar Hoff and Ketil Bjørnstad.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bjørn Kjellemyr Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist