Lil’ ZaneBorn 11 July 1982
Lil’ Zane
1982-07-11
Zane R. Copeland Jr. (born July 11, 1982), better known as Lil Zane, is an American rapper known for his debut album Young World: The Future, released in 2000, which featured the single "Callin' Me" featuring 112.
Hardball (feat. Lil’ Zane, Lil Wayne & Sammie)
Bow Wow
How We Ride
Lil’ Zane
