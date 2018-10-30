The Electric FlagFormed 1967. Disbanded 1974
The Electric Flag
1967
The Electric Flag Biography (Wikipedia)
The Electric Flag was an American blues rock soul group, led by guitarist Mike Bloomfield, keyboardist Barry Goldberg and drummer Buddy Miles, and featuring other musicians such as vocalist Nick Gravenites and bassist Harvey Brooks. Bloomfield formed the Electric Flag in 1967, following his stint with the Butterfield Blues Band. The band reached its peak with the 1968 release, A Long Time Comin', a fusion of rock, jazz, and R&B styles that charted well in the Billboard Pop Albums chart. Their initial recording was a soundtrack for The Trip, a movie about an LSD experience by Peter Fonda, written by Jack Nicholson and directed by Roger Corman.
The Electric Flag Tracks
Sunny
The Electric Flag
Sunny
Sunny
M-23
The Electric Flag
M-23
M-23
Fine Jung Thing
The Electric Flag
Fine Jung Thing
Fine Jung Thing
Groovin' Is Easy
The Electric Flag
Groovin' Is Easy
Groovin' Is Easy
Qualified
The Electric Flag
Qualified
Qualified
See To Your Neighbour
The Electric Flag
See To Your Neighbour
See To Your Neighbour
Killing Floor
The Electric Flag
Killing Floor
Killing Floor
