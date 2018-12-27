Daniel Edward Stein (born 11 April 1977), better known by his stage name DJ Fresh, is an English musician, DJ and record producer, best known for making electronic music. He was one of the principal members of the drum and bass group Bad Company,[not in citation given] alongside Darren White (dBridge), Jason Maldini and Michael Wojcicki (Vegas). He also owns and runs the drum and bass label Breakbeat Kaos with Adam F.

DJ Fresh released his third studio album, Nextlevelism, in October 2012 on Ministry of Sound Recordings, which includes the two number one hit singles "Louder" and "Hot Right Now" – the UK's first dubstep and drum and bass number ones respectively – "The Power", "The Feeling", "Gravity" and "Gold Dust".

DJ Fresh scored his fourth top five single with "Earthquake", a collaboration with Mad Decent label boss Diplo, featuring Dominique Young Unique, "Dibby Dibby Sound", a collaboration with St. Louis producer Jay Fay also featuring the garage vocalist Ms. Dynamite, "Gravity", featuring Ella Eyre and featuring on "Say You Do" by Sigala also featuring Imani.