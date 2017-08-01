Scott JohnsonModern composer. Born 1952
Scott Johnson
1952
Scott Johnson Biography (Wikipedia)
Scott Johnson (born 1952) is an American composer known for his pioneering use of recorded speech as musical melody. He was the recipient of a 2006 Guggenheim fellowship.
Involuntary Song #1(Excerpt)
