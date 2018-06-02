Philippe RombiBorn 3 April 1968
Philippe Rombi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1968-04-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/77043bc5-516a-4182-8287-da8e92087735
Philippe Rombi Biography (Wikipedia)
Philippe Rombi (born 3 April 1968) is a French film score composer. His score for Bienvenue chez les Ch'tis was nominated for best original score for a comedy film at the fifth International Film Music Critics Association (IFCMA) Awards for Excellence in 2008.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Philippe Rombi Tracks
Sort by
Amant Double (2017): "La Jumelle" (The Twin)
Philippe Rombi
Amant Double (2017): "La Jumelle" (The Twin)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Amant Double (2017): "La Jumelle" (The Twin)
Last played on
Philippe Rombi Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist