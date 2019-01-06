Lester Flatt & Earl Scruggs
Lester Flatt & Earl Scruggs
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqm4m.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/77029a1c-76fa-4350-a1a8-dacc10230b6f
Tracks
Sort by
Foggy Mountain Breakdown
Lester Flatt & Earl Scruggs
Foggy Mountain Breakdown
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm4m.jpglink
Foggy Mountain Breakdown
Last played on
If I Should Wander Back Tonight
Lester Flatt & Earl Scruggs
If I Should Wander Back Tonight
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm4m.jpglink
If I Should Wander Back Tonight
Last played on
Foggy Mountain Breakdown (Featured In The Motion Picture "Bonnie and Clyde")
Lester Flatt & Earl Scruggs
Foggy Mountain Breakdown (Featured In The Motion Picture "Bonnie and Clyde")
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm4m.jpglink
The Ballad Of Jed Clampett
Lester Flatt & Earl Scruggs
The Ballad Of Jed Clampett
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm4m.jpglink
The Ballad Of Jed Clampett
Last played on
The Ballad Of Jed Clampett (Theme From Beverly Hillbillies)
Lester Flatt & Earl Scruggs
The Ballad Of Jed Clampett (Theme From Beverly Hillbillies)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm4m.jpglink
Wildwood Flower
Lester Flatt & Earl Scruggs
Wildwood Flower
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm4m.jpglink
Wildwood Flower
Last played on
Coal Loadin' Johnny
Lester Flatt & Earl Scruggs
Coal Loadin' Johnny
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm4m.jpglink
Coal Loadin' Johnny
Last played on
Jimmie Brown, the Newsboy
Lester Flatt & Earl Scruggs
Jimmie Brown, the Newsboy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm4m.jpglink
Jimmie Brown, the Newsboy
Last played on
Down The Road
Lester Flatt & Earl Scruggs
Down The Road
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm4m.jpglink
Down The Road
Last played on
Don't Let Your Deal Go Down
Lester Flatt & Earl Scruggs
Don't Let Your Deal Go Down
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm4m.jpglink
Don't Let Your Deal Go Down
Last played on
California Up Tight Band
Lester Flatt & Earl Scruggs
California Up Tight Band
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm4m.jpglink
California Up Tight Band
Last played on
What a Great Doctor Granny Is
Lester Flatt & Earl Scruggs
What a Great Doctor Granny Is
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm4m.jpglink
What a Great Doctor Granny Is
Last played on
Foggy Mountain Chimes
Lester Flatt & Earl Scruggs
Foggy Mountain Chimes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm4m.jpglink
Foggy Mountain Chimes
Last played on
Nashville Skyline Rag
Lester Flatt & Earl Scruggs
Nashville Skyline Rag
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm4m.jpglink
Before I Met You
Lester Flatt & Earl Scruggs
Before I Met You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm4m.jpglink
Before I Met You
Last played on
Just Ain't
Lester Flatt & Earl Scruggs
Just Ain't
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm4m.jpglink
Just Ain't
Last played on
The Beverly Hillbillies
Lester Flatt & Earl Scruggs
The Beverly Hillbillies
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm4m.jpglink
The Beverly Hillbillies
Last played on
Roll in My Sweet Baby's Arms
Lester Flatt & Earl Scruggs
Roll in My Sweet Baby's Arms
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm4m.jpglink
Roll in My Sweet Baby's Arms
Last played on
Big Black Train
Lester Flatt & Earl Scruggs
Big Black Train
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm4m.jpglink
Big Black Train
Last played on
Playlists featuring Lester Flatt & Earl Scruggs
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist