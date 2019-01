Kaitlyn Michelle "Katie" Armiger (born June 23, 1991) is a country artist from Sugar Land, Texas. She was first inspired to pursue country music after winning a Houston, Texas citywide competition for young country singers. To date, Armiger has released four albums for Cold River Records and has charted five singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

