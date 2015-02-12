Katie ArmigerBorn 23 June 1991
Katie Armiger
1991-06-23
Katie Armiger Biography (Wikipedia)
Kaitlyn Michelle "Katie" Armiger (born June 23, 1991) is a country artist from Sugar Land, Texas. She was first inspired to pursue country music after winning a Houston, Texas citywide competition for young country singers. To date, Armiger has released four albums for Cold River Records and has charted five singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.
Man I Thought You Were
Scream
Safe
One Night Between Friends
He's Gonna Change
Better In A Black Dress
