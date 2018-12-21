NextAmerican R&B Trio. Formed 1994
1994
Next is an American contemporary R&B musical trio, popular during the late 1990s and early 2000s. They are best known for their #1 hit single "Too Close" as well as "Wifey", and "I Still Love You" which all still receive frequent airplay on Adult Contemporary radio stations both in the US and internationally.
Wifey
Next
Wifey
Wifey
Too Close
Next
Too Close
Too Close
If You Leave (feat. Next)
Destiny’s Child
If You Leave (feat. Next)
If You Leave (feat. Next)
Magician vs. Wifey
Ice Prince
Magician vs. Wifey
Magician vs. Wifey
Butter Love
Next
Butter Love
Butter Love
I Still Love You
Next
I Still Love You
I Still Love You
