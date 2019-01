Hank Duncan (né Henry James Duncan; 26 October 1894 Bowling Green, Kentucky – 7 June 1968 Long Island, New York) was an American dixieland jazz pianist born in Bowling Green, Kentucky, probably better known for his work with Fess Williams, King Oliver, Tommy Ladnier, Charles "Fat Man" Turner, and many others. He also toured extensively with Fats Waller. Duncan was sometimes referred to as "The Little Man From Memory Lane."