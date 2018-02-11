The Dining RoomsFormed 1998
The Dining Rooms
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1998
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/76fe6c77-7d7e-419b-96d1-b33d5721f6ce
The Dining Rooms Biography (Wikipedia)
The Dining Rooms is a band based in Milan, Italy. Its music does not fall under a specific genre, blending ambient, electronic, and jazz.
The Dining Rooms Tracks
Hear Us Now
The Dining Rooms
Hear Us Now
Hear Us Now
Last played on
Do Hipsters Love Sun (Ra) ?
The Dining Rooms
Do Hipsters Love Sun (Ra) ?
Do Hipsters Love Sun (Ra) ?
Last played on
Catania City Blues
The Dining Rooms
Catania City Blues
Catania City Blues
Last played on
Hear Us Now (The Invisible Session Rework)
The Dining Rooms
Hear Us Now (The Invisible Session Rework)
On The Beach
The Dining Rooms
On The Beach
On The Beach
Last played on
