Lord BeginnerBorn 1904. Died 1981
Lord Beginner
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1904
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/76fe2c82-b0a5-45b6-88e4-13c65c160a21
Lord Beginner Biography (Wikipedia)
Egbert Moore (1904–1981), known as Lord Beginner, was a popular calypsonian.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lord Beginner Tracks
Sort by
The Victory Test
Lord Beginner
The Victory Test
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Victory Test
Performer
Last played on
General Election
Lord Beginner
General Election
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
General Election
Last played on
Victory Test Match
Lord Beginner
Victory Test Match
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Victory Test Match
Last played on
Nobody Wants To Grow Old
Lord Beginner
Nobody Wants To Grow Old
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nobody Wants To Grow Old
Last played on
Christmas Morning The Rum Had me Yawnin
Lord Beginner
Christmas Morning The Rum Had me Yawnin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Christmas Morning The Rum Had me Yawnin
Last played on
Cricket Lovely Cricket
Lord Beginner
Cricket Lovely Cricket
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Victory Test Match (Cricket, Lovely Cricket)
Lord Beginner
Victory Test Match (Cricket, Lovely Cricket)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love, Love, Love
Lord Beginner
Love, Love, Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love, Love, Love
Last played on
Australia v West Indies Calypso
Lord Beginner
Australia v West Indies Calypso
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Australia v West Indies Calypso
Last played on
Lord Beginner Links
Back to artist