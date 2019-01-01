Max WebsterHard rock band. Formed 1973. Disbanded 1982
Max Webster
1973
Max Webster Biography (Wikipedia)
Max Webster was a Canadian hard rock band formed in 1973 in Toronto, Ontario.
