Pierre Garand (born 26 June 1972), known by his stage name Garou (a diminutive of his last name "Garand"), is a French Canadian singer and actor from Sherbrooke, Quebec.
He is known for his work in the musical Notre-Dame de Paris (playing Quasimodo in both the original French and English casts) and the No. 1 hits "Belle", "Seul", "Sous le vent", and "La Rivière de notre enfance". He currently holds the SNEP record for most weeks at No. 1.
