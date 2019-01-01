Martin How MBE (born 1931) is a British composer and organist. Martin is the son of the late Most Revd J C H How, Primus of the Scottish Episcopal Church.

Born in Liverpool, where his father was Rector of St Nicholas' Church. The family then moved to Brighton, where Martin's father was Vicar at St Peter's Parish Church. The family moved to Glasgow just before the second world war, and Martin spend most of his childhood there.

Educated at Repton School where he was a Music Scholar. Awarded an Organ Scholarship at Clare College, Cambridge, where he read Music and Theology. In this post he had responsibility for the Chapel Choir of men and boys, and Choral Society. He was a keen athlete, and ran for the university, narrowly missing being awarded a 'Blue' for cross-country running.

After university he was in the Army for two years where he gained a National Service Commission. He still claims that this experience was invaluable for his later profession.

Later on he was for some years at Grimsby in Lincolnshire where his post as Organist and Choirmaster at Grimsby Parish Church was combined with school teaching and various musical activities.