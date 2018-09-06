BloodstoneUS R&B, soul and funk group. Formed 1962
Bloodstone
1962
Bloodstone Biography (Wikipedia)
Bloodstone is an American R&B, soul, and funk group, most popular in the 1970s and early 1980s. The band charted thirteen songs between 1973 and 1984.
Bloodstone Tracks
Natural High
Bloodstone
Natural High
Natural High
Last played on
Just Wanna Get The Feel Of It
Bloodstone
Bloodstone
Just Wanna Get The Feel Of It
Just Wanna Get The Feel Of It
Last played on
Do You Wanna Do A Thing
Bloodstone
Bloodstone
Do You Wanna Do A Thing
Do You Wanna Do A Thing
Last played on
We Go A Long Way Back
Bloodstone
We Go A Long Way Back
We Go A Long Way Back
Last played on
Never Let You Go
Bloodstone
Never Let You Go
Never Let You Go
Last played on
Instant Love
Bloodstone
Instant Love
Instant Love
Last played on
Bloodstone's Party - Funky Town Grooves
Bloodstone
Bloodstone
Bloodstone's Party - Funky Town Grooves
Bloodstone's Party - Funky Town Grooves
Last played on
Who Has the Last Laugh Now
Bloodstone
Bloodstone
Who Has the Last Laugh Now
Who Has the Last Laugh Now
Last played on
Moulded Oldies: Hound Dog/Searchin'/So Fine
Bloodstone
Bloodstone
Moulded Oldies: Hound Dog/Searchin'/So Fine
Five Foot Two, Eyes Of Blue
Bloodstone
Bloodstone
Five Foot Two, Eyes Of Blue
Five Foot Two, Eyes Of Blue
Last played on
