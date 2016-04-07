Herbs are a multi-cultural New Zealand reggae group, which since its foundation has featured Samoans, Tongans, Cook Islanders and Maori members. 11th inductee into the New Zealand Music Hall of Fame, they formed in 1979, and were once described as "New Zealand's most soulful, heartfelt and consistent contemporary musical voice". It has been said their debut EP Whats' Be Happen? "set a standard for Pacific reggae which has arguably never been surpassed".