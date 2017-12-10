James Deuchar (26 June 1930 – 9 September 1993) was a jazz trumpeter and big band arranger, born in Dundee, Scotland. He found fame as a performer and arranger in the 1950s and 1960s. Deuchar was taught trumpet by John Lynch, who learned bugle as a boy soldier in the First World War and who later was Director of Brass Music for Dundee.