Jimmy Deuchar
1930-06-26
Jimmy Deuchar Biography (Wikipedia)
James Deuchar (26 June 1930 – 9 September 1993) was a jazz trumpeter and big band arranger, born in Dundee, Scotland. He found fame as a performer and arranger in the 1950s and 1960s. Deuchar was taught trumpet by John Lynch, who learned bugle as a boy soldier in the First World War and who later was Director of Brass Music for Dundee.
