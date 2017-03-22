Gwyn Roberts
Gwyn Roberts
Gwyn Roberts Tracks
Chaconne pour les Tritons et les Néréides (Alcyone)
Marin Marais
Le Chaos from Les Elements
Jean‐Féry Rebel
Orchestra
Ceremonie des Turcs from Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme
Jean‐Baptiste Lully
Suite from Le malade imaginaire
Marc‐Antoine Charpentier
Suite from Le bourgeois gentilhomme
Jean‐Baptiste Lully
Alcione - Suite
Marin Marais
Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme - Suite
Jean‐Baptiste Lully
Performer
Director
