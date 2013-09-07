Mr. Gnome (stylized as mr. Gnome) is an alternative art rock married duo from Cleveland, Ohio. Their eclectic oeuvre has been characterized as "an arresting mix of menace and mellifluousness," and "intriguing, theatrical." Nicole Barille notes of their stand-alone song Let The City Sail Away that as with many of her lyrics, "I tend to write about situations that are moments away from impending disaster." Mentioned in Rolling Stone in 2011 as a band to watch, their fourth and latest album, The Heart of a Dark Star, was reviewed by NPR as being "a satisfying, conceptually ambitious work," "a raw, romantic sound [which they have] expanded and refined over several records."