Little TonyBorn 9 February 1941. Died 27 May 2013
Little Tony
1941-02-09
Little Tony Biography (Wikipedia)
Little Tony (born Antonio Ciacci; 9 February 1941 – 27 May 2013) was an Italian-born Sammarinese pop singer and actor, who achieved success in Britain in the late 1950s and early 1960s, as the lead singer of Little Tony & His Brothers, before returning to Italy where he continued a successful career as a singer and film actor.
