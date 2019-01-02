Liz CarrollBorn 19 September 1956
Liz Carroll
1956-09-19
Liz Carroll Biography (Wikipedia)
Liz Carroll (born September 19, 1956) is an Irish-American fiddler and composer. She is a recipient of the National Endowment for the Arts' National Heritage Fellowship Award. Carroll and collaborator Irish guitarist John Doyle were nominated for a Grammy Award in 2010. She is considered one of the greatest contemporary Irish fiddlers.
Tinsel
Tinsel
Tinsel
A Day And An Age
A Day And An Age
A Day And An Age
Little Christmas / The Old Course / Twilight Child
Little Christmas / The Old Course / Twilight Child
Little Christmas / The Old Course / Twilight Child
The Ten Acre Waltz
The Ten Acre Waltz
The Ten Acre Waltz
Smokies In Arbroath / Mystery Writer / The Blessings Of Gold
Smokies In Arbroath / Mystery Writer / The Blessings Of Gold
Smokies In Arbroath / Mystery Writer / The Blessings Of Gold
Lost In The Loop
Lost In The Loop
Lost In The Loop
JEROME LACEY/THE ROGUE'S REEL
JEROME LACEY/THE ROGUE'S REEL
JEROME LACEY/THE ROGUE'S REEL
On The Boulevard / Crabs In The Skillet
On The Boulevard / Crabs In The Skillet
The Island Of Woods
The Island Of Woods
The Island Of Woods
Barbra Streisand's Trip to Saginaw/Michael Connell's
Barbra Streisand's Trip to Saginaw/Michael Connell's
Sevens / Michael Kennedy's / Cup Of Tea
Sevens / Michael Kennedy's / Cup Of Tea
The Wolf / The Duck
The Wolf / The Duck
The Wolf / The Duck
THE YELLOW TINKER/THE YELLOW PANTSUIT
THE YELLOW TINKER/THE YELLOW PANTSUIT
THE YELLOW TINKER/THE YELLOW PANTSUIT
The Chandalier/Anne Lacey's
The Chandalier/Anne Lacey's
The Chandalier/Anne Lacey's
The Fruit And The Snoot / On The Offbeat
The Fruit And The Snoot / On The Offbeat
The Didda / Fly And Dodger
The Didda / Fly And Dodger
The Didda / Fly And Dodger
Miss Cathy Chilcott / Fiddle Heaven / Fish On
Miss Cathy Chilcott / Fiddle Heaven / Fish On
Lament Of The First Generation
Lament Of The First Generation
Lament Of The First Generation
