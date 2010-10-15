Los Pasteles VerdesFormed 1972
Los Pasteles Verdes
1972
Los Pasteles Verdes Biography (Wikipedia)
Los Pasteles Verdes was a Latin pop group most popular in the 1970s. They originated in Chimbote, Peru, but performed for many years in Mexico.
Los Pasteles Verdes Tracks
Esclavo Y Amo
Los Pasteles Verdes
Esclavo Y Amo
Esclavo Y Amo
