Kevin Bryant Mahogany (July 30, 1958 – December 17, 2017) was an American jazz vocalist who became prominent in the 1990s. He was known for his scat singing, and his singing style has been compared with jazz singers Billy Eckstine, Joe Williams and Johnny Hartman.

