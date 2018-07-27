Kevin MahoganyBorn 30 July 1958. Died 17 December 2017
Kevin Mahogany
1958-07-30
Kevin Mahogany Biography (Wikipedia)
Kevin Bryant Mahogany (July 30, 1958 – December 17, 2017) was an American jazz vocalist who became prominent in the 1990s. He was known for his scat singing, and his singing style has been compared with jazz singers Billy Eckstine, Joe Williams and Johnny Hartman.
Dat Dere
Kevin Mahogany
Dat Dere
Dat Dere
It's Too Late
Kevin Mahogany
It's Too Late
It's Too Late
There Will Never Be Another You
Kevin Mahogany
There Will Never Be Another You
There Will Never Be Another You
All Blues
Kevin Mahogany
All Blues
All Blues
Pride and Joy
Kevin Mahogany
Pride and Joy
Pride and Joy
Moonlight In Vermont
Kevin Mahogany
Moonlight In Vermont
Moonlight In Vermont
Goodbye Pork Pie Hat
Kevin Mahogany
Goodbye Pork Pie Hat
Goodbye Pork Pie Hat
I'm Still Swinging
Kevin Mahogany
I'm Still Swinging
I'm Still Swinging
Teach Me Tonight
Kevin Mahogany
Teach Me Tonight
