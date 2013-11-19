Artful DodgerLate 70's Rock Band. Formed 1975. Disbanded 1980
Artful Dodger
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1975
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/76ddbbd5-51e1-40a5-9770-ca8b4c1ab073
Artful Dodger Biography (Wikipedia)
Artful Dodger (formed in 1973 in Fairfax, Virginia) are an American power pop rock band, noted for their tight rock compositions, deft lyricism, vocal harmonies, and live shows. The group was heavily influenced by The Beatles, Faces, and The Rolling Stones and drew frequent comparisons to Raspberries. Artful Dodger's studio releases received high critical praise, but the band was unable to penetrate the charts.
Artful Dodger Tracks
Fill Me In (Artful Dodger remix)
Craig David
