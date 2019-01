Byron Gardner Simpson known professionally as Guilty Simpson, is an American rapper. He was previously known as Guilt. In order to set himself apart from the others, he added his last name to become Guilty Simpson. He is signed to Stones Throw Records. He is also known for being a favorite of the late producer J Dilla. His debut album, Ode to the Ghetto includes production from J Dilla, as well as other frequent collaborators Madlib and Black Milk. Along with Sean Price and Black Milk, Guilty Simpson formed the rap trio Random Axe. Simpson is also affiliated with the Detroit hip hop collective Almighty Dreadnaughtz. His major influences were Big Daddy Kane, N.W.A, Scarface, and Kool G Rap.