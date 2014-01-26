Martyn Ware
1956-05-19
Martyn Ware Biography (Wikipedia)
Martyn Ware (born 19 May 1956) is an English musician, composer, arranger, record producer, and music programmer. As a founding member of both The Human League and Heaven 17, Ware was partly responsible for hit songs such as "Being Boiled" and "Temptation".
Ware has also worked as a record producer, notably helping to revitalise Tina Turner's career in 1983 with "Let's Stay Together", kick starting Terence Trent D'Arby's career by co-producing his solo debut, Introducing the Hardline According to... in 1987 and producing Erasure's I Say I Say I Say album in 1994. He is also noted for work in Surround Sound technology and, more recently, for creation of sound installations.
Martyn Ware Performances & Interviews
Martyn Ware Tracks
Being Boiled (feat. Martyn Ware & Ian Craig Marsh)
Philip Oakey
Being Boiled (feat. Martyn Ware & Ian Craig Marsh)
Being Boiled (feat. Martyn Ware & Ian Craig Marsh)
It Was A Very Good Year
Martyn Ware
It Was A Very Good Year
It Was A Very Good Year
