The No Smoking Orchestra, frequently credited as Emir Kusturica & The No Smoking Orchestra, is a Serbian garage rock band formed in Belgrade in 1993.

The band was formed in 1993 by Nele Karajlić who, after relocating to Belgrade from Sarajevo, decided to revive Zabranjeno Pušenje, a band he co-founded with Sejo Sexon in 1980 that had at that point been dormant since 1990. Initially, the band performed as Zabranjeno Pušenje, but ultimately changed the name to Emir Kusturica & The No Smoking Orchestra when renowned filmmaker Emir Kusturica (who had previously played with the band in 1987) re-joined it in 1998.