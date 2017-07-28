Emir Kusturica & The No Smoking OrchestraFormed 1997
Emir Kusturica & The No Smoking Orchestra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1997
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/76dc461d-2503-4b24-a187-930cfd139243
Biography (Wikipedia)
The No Smoking Orchestra, frequently credited as Emir Kusturica & The No Smoking Orchestra, is a Serbian garage rock band formed in Belgrade in 1993.
The band was formed in 1993 by Nele Karajlić who, after relocating to Belgrade from Sarajevo, decided to revive Zabranjeno Pušenje, a band he co-founded with Sejo Sexon in 1980 that had at that point been dormant since 1990. Initially, the band performed as Zabranjeno Pušenje, but ultimately changed the name to Emir Kusturica & The No Smoking Orchestra when renowned filmmaker Emir Kusturica (who had previously played with the band in 1987) re-joined it in 1998.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Live at Womad 2017
Emir Kusturica & The No Smoking Orchestra
Live at Womad 2017
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Live at Womad 2017
Last played on
Unza Unza Time
Emir Kusturica & The No Smoking Orchestra
Unza Unza Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Unza Unza Time
Last played on
Bubamara
Emir Kusturica & The No Smoking Orchestra
Bubamara
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bubamara
Pitbull Terrier
Emir Kusturica & The No Smoking Orchestra
Pitbull Terrier
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pitbull Terrier
Duj droma
Emir Kusturica & The No Smoking Orchestra
Duj droma
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Duj droma
Maine Stat
Emir Kusturica & The No Smoking Orchestra
Maine Stat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Maine Stat
Ja Volim Te Jos (from Black Cat White Cat)
Emir Kusturica & The No Smoking Orchestra
Ja Volim Te Jos (from Black Cat White Cat)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ja Volim Te Jos (from Black Cat White Cat)
Life Is A Miracle
Emir Kusturica & The No Smoking Orchestra
Life Is A Miracle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Life Is A Miracle
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist