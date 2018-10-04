Michael Weston KingBorn 11 November 1961
Michael Weston King
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqzt1.jpg
1961-11-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/76db39f7-6584-4079-9db7-f7af2c5ec449
Michael Weston King Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Weston King (born 11 November 1961) is an English singer and songwriter who formed the British country music duo My Darling Clementine and was formerly the leader of Alt country band The Good Sons.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Michael Weston King Tracks
Sort by
Simple Twist Of Fate
Michael Weston King
Simple Twist Of Fate
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzt1.jpglink
Simple Twist Of Fate
Last played on
Marie
Michael Weston King
Marie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzt1.jpglink
Marie
Last played on
100,000 Words
Michael Weston King
100,000 Words
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzt1.jpglink
100,000 Words
Last played on
Hey Ma I'm Coming Home
Michael Weston King
Hey Ma I'm Coming Home
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzt1.jpglink
Hey Ma I'm Coming Home
Last played on
In Time
Michael Weston King
In Time
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzt1.jpglink
In Time
Last played on
I Pity The Poor Immigrant
Michael Weston King
I Pity The Poor Immigrant
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzt1.jpglink
I Pity The Poor Immigrant
Last played on
I Didn't Raise my Boy to be a Soldier
Michael Weston King
I Didn't Raise my Boy to be a Soldier
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzt1.jpglink
I Didn't Raise my Boy to be a Soldier
Last played on
Simple Song Of Freedom
Michael Weston King
Simple Song Of Freedom
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzt1.jpglink
Simple Song Of Freedom
Last played on
Cops Of The World
Michael Weston King
Cops Of The World
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzt1.jpglink
Cops Of The World
Last played on
Let The Waves Break
Michael Weston King
Let The Waves Break
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzt1.jpglink
Let The Waves Break
Last played on
a song for
Michael Weston King
a song for
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzt1.jpglink
a song for
Last played on
for no one
Michael Weston King
for no one
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzt1.jpglink
for no one
Last played on
I Can't Feel At Home in This World Anymore
Michael Weston King
I Can't Feel At Home in This World Anymore
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzt1.jpglink
Michael Weston King Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist