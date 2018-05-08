Laura GroesenekenBelgian singer, candidate ESC 2018. Born 30 April 1990
Laura Groeseneken
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1990-04-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/76d99070-d49f-44c2-b67a-9527c2b94477
Laura Groeseneken Biography (Wikipedia)
Laura Groeseneken (born 30 April 1990), also known as Sennek, is a Belgian singer and songwriter. She represented Belgium in the Eurovision Song Contest 2018, but did not make it to the final.
Groeseneken has performed as the keyboardist for Belgian musician Ozark Henry, performing with him at Rock Werchter. She worked as a visual merchandiser for IKEA, while also working as a vocal coach in her hometown. Groeseneken has written music for the Belgian band Hooverphonic with Alex Callier.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Laura Groeseneken Tracks
Sort by
A Matter of Time
Sennek
A Matter of Time
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0665c1w.jpglink
A Matter of Time
Last played on
Back to artist