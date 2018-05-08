Laura Groeseneken (born 30 April 1990), also known as Sennek, is a Belgian singer and songwriter. She represented Belgium in the Eurovision Song Contest 2018, but did not make it to the final.

Groeseneken has performed as the keyboardist for Belgian musician Ozark Henry, performing with him at Rock Werchter. She worked as a visual merchandiser for IKEA, while also working as a vocal coach in her hometown. Groeseneken has written music for the Belgian band Hooverphonic with Alex Callier.