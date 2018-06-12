Frédéric Vassar
Frédéric Vassar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/76d5838b-2943-4fc8-97fe-53593d3afb76
Frédéric Vassar Tracks
Sort by
Héros sur la tour solitaire (Sapho, Act 1)
Charles‐François Gounod
Héros sur la tour solitaire (Sapho, Act 1)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxgl.jpglink
Héros sur la tour solitaire (Sapho, Act 1)
Orchestra
Last played on
Il Piccolo Marat
Susan Neves, Daniel Galvez-Vallejo, Netherlands Radio Choir, Pietro Mascagni, Frédéric Vassar, Netherlands Radio Symphony Orchestra & Kees Bakels
Il Piccolo Marat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Il Piccolo Marat
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist