Kathleen MacInnes
Born 30 December 1970
Kathleen MacInnes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01479bq.jpg
1969-12-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/76d4b77f-65ff-42e7-836c-cbee8b03c4d1
Kathleen MacInnes Biography
Kathleen MacInnes, or Caitlin Nic Aonghais in Scottish Gaelic, (born 30 December 1969) is a Scottish singer, television presenter and actress, who performs primarily in Scottish Gaelic. She is a native of South Uist, Outer Hebrides, Scotland, and lives in Glasgow with her partner and three sons. In 2010, she appeared on the soundtrack to the Ridley Scott film Robin Hood.
Kathleen MacInnes Tracks
Comunn Uibhist Is Bharraidh
Kathleen MacInnes
Comunn Uibhist Is Bharraidh
Comunn Uibhist Is Bharraidh
Last played on
Ceud Failt' Air Gach Gleann (A Hundred Greetings To Each Glen)
Kathleen MacInnes
Ceud Failt' Air Gach Gleann (A Hundred Greetings To Each Glen)
Maraiche
Niteworks
Maraiche
Maraiche
Last played on
Oran Na Cloiche
Kathleen MacInnes
Oran Na Cloiche
Oran Na Cloiche
Last played on
Fada Cian Ann An Stàball
Bun-sgoil Ghàidhlig Inbhir Nis & Kathleen MacInnes
Fada Cian Ann An Stàball
Fada Cian Ann An Stàball
Performer
Last played on
Thugainn a'Bhlarag
Kathleen MacInnes
Thugainn a'Bhlarag
Thugainn a'Bhlarag
Last played on
Gur Mills Morag
Kathleen MacInnes
Gur Mills Morag
Gur Mills Morag
Last played on
Maraiche Nan Cuantan
Trail West & Kathleen MacInnes
Maraiche Nan Cuantan
Maraiche Nan Cuantan
Performer
Last played on
Fear A' Chota Ruaidh
Kathleen MacInnes
Fear A' Chota Ruaidh
Fear A' Chota Ruaidh
Last played on
MACDONALD'S 1ST VISIT TO GLASGOW
Kathleen MacInnes
MACDONALD'S 1ST VISIT TO GLASGOW
MACDONALD'S 1ST VISIT TO GLASGOW
Performer
Last played on
Tuireadh Bàrd Thùrnaig
Kathleen MacInnes
Tuireadh Bàrd Thùrnaig
Tuireadh Bàrd Thùrnaig
Last played on
Sandaig (Freedom Roars Along the West Coast)
Blue Rose Code
Sandaig (Freedom Roars Along the West Coast)
Sandaig (Freedom Roars Along the West Coast)
Last played on
A Mhic Iain 'Ic Sheumais
Kathleen MacInnes
A Mhic Iain 'Ic Sheumais
A Mhic Iain 'Ic Sheumais
Last played on
Teanga Binn Mo Mhathair
Kathleen MacInnes
Teanga Binn Mo Mhathair
Teanga Binn Mo Mhathair
Last played on
Oran na Cloiche - The Song of the Stone
Kathleen MacInnes
Oran na Cloiche - The Song of the Stone
BARRAIGH GRADHACH (feat. Catherine‐Ann MacPhee & Kathleen MacInnes)
Blair Douglas
BARRAIGH GRADHACH (feat. Catherine‐Ann MacPhee & Kathleen MacInnes)
BARRAIGH GRADHACH (feat. Catherine‐Ann MacPhee & Kathleen MacInnes)
Last played on
The Twa Corbies / An Da Fheannaig
Rab Noakes
The Twa Corbies / An Da Fheannaig
The Twa Corbies / An Da Fheannaig
Last played on
Land Of Gold
Duncan McCrone
Land Of Gold
Land Of Gold
Last played on
Bha Mise Raoir Air An Àirigh
Kathleen MacInnes
Bha Mise Raoir Air An Àirigh
Bha Mise Raoir Air An Àirigh
Last played on
Jimmy Mo Mhile Stor
Kathleen MacInnes
Jimmy Mo Mhile Stor
Jimmy Mo Mhile Stor
Last played on
Mo Chridhe Trom 'S Cha Neonach
Gillebride MacMillan
Mo Chridhe Trom 'S Cha Neonach
Mo Chridhe Trom 'S Cha Neonach
Last played on
Am Maraiche 'S A Leannan
Niteworks & Kathleen MacInnes
Am Maraiche 'S A Leannan
Am Maraiche 'S A Leannan
Performer
Last played on
HORO ILLEAN
Kathleen MacInnes
HORO ILLEAN
HORO ILLEAN
Last played on
An Tobar Binn
Blair Douglas
An Tobar Binn
An Tobar Binn
Last played on
Tha Sneachd' Air Druim Uachdair
Kathleen MacInnes
Tha Sneachd' Air Druim Uachdair
Tha Sneachd' Air Druim Uachdair
Last played on
LEANAIDH MI (feat. Catherine‐Ann MacPhee & Kathleen MacInnes)
Blair Douglas
LEANAIDH MI (feat. Catherine‐Ann MacPhee & Kathleen MacInnes)
LEANAIDH MI (feat. Catherine‐Ann MacPhee & Kathleen MacInnes)
Last played on
Reul Alainn A Chuain
Kathleen MacInnes
Reul Alainn A Chuain
Reul Alainn A Chuain
Last played on
Taladh an Iasgair (feat. Blair Douglas & Kathleen MacInnes)
Arthur Cormack
Taladh an Iasgair (feat. Blair Douglas & Kathleen MacInnes)
Taladh an Iasgair (feat. Blair Douglas & Kathleen MacInnes)
Last played on
Faca Tu'n Coileach? (Coileach Catriona Chalum)
Kathleen MacInnes
Faca Tu'n Coileach? (Coileach Catriona Chalum)
Gaol A' Chìobair
Blair Douglas
Gaol A' Chìobair
Gaol A' Chìobair
Last played on
Upcoming Events
17
Jan
2019
Kathleen MacInnes, Fiona Mackenzie, Fiona Hunter, Ali Hutton and Ged Grimes
Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow, UK
Past BBC Events
Celtic Connections 2017: Celtic Connections: Òrain nan Gàidheal: Songs of the Gael
Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
2018-01-26T00:13:39
26
Jan
2018
Celtic Connections 2017: Celtic Connections: Òrain nan Gàidheal: Songs of the Gael
Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
Celtic Connections 2013: Radio Scotland Sessions
Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
2013-01-21T00:13:39
21
Jan
2013
Celtic Connections 2013: Radio Scotland Sessions
Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
