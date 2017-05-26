Alan ReidBorn 2 May 1950
Alan Reid
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1950-05-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/76cc6abf-0225-45b5-9eed-bb526b24aa8a
Alan Reid Biography (Wikipedia)
Alan Reid (born 2 May 1950, Glasgow, Scotland) is a Scottish folk multi-instrumentalist and songwriter. He was a founding member of Battlefield Band, which combined traditional Celtic melodies and new material.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Alan Reid Tracks
Sort by
Mile Marbhphaisg Air An T-Saoghal
Alan Reid
Mile Marbhphaisg Air An T-Saoghal
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mile Marbhphaisg Air An T-Saoghal
Last played on
The Petit Commodore
Alan Reid
The Petit Commodore
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Petit Commodore
Last played on
The Gairdner's Son
Alan Reid
The Gairdner's Son
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Gairdner's Son
Last played on
ORAN DO PHRIONNSA TEARLACH
Alan Reid
ORAN DO PHRIONNSA TEARLACH
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
ORAN DO PHRIONNSA TEARLACH
Last played on
Mile Marbhphaisg Air An T-Saoghal (1000 Curses on the World)
Maeve MacKinnon
Mile Marbhphaisg Air An T-Saoghal (1000 Curses on the World)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mile Marbhphaisg Air An T-Saoghal (1000 Curses on the World)
Last played on
My Collier Laddie
Alan Reid
My Collier Laddie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Collier Laddie
Last played on
Mile Marbhphaisg Air An T-Saoghal (A 1000 Curses on the World)
Alan Reid
Mile Marbhphaisg Air An T-Saoghal (A 1000 Curses on the World)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mile Marbhphaisg Air An T-Saoghal (A 1000 Curses on the World)
Last played on
Rough Diamonds
Alan Reid
Rough Diamonds
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rough Diamonds
Last played on
Carradale
Alan Reid
Carradale
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Carradale
Last played on
My love is like a red, red rose
Alan Reid
My love is like a red, red rose
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My love is like a red, red rose
Last played on
Jenny O' The Braes
Alan Reid
Jenny O' The Braes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jenny O' The Braes
Last played on
Come Boat Me O'er
Alan Reid
Come Boat Me O'er
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Come Boat Me O'er
Last played on
The Road of Tears
Alan Reid
The Road of Tears
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Road of Tears
Last played on
Le Petit Commodore
Alan Reid
Le Petit Commodore
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Le Petit Commodore
Last played on
Mile Marbhphaisg Air An T-Saoghal (A 1000 Curses on the World)
Alan Reid
Mile Marbhphaisg Air An T-Saoghal (A 1000 Curses on the World)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oran Do Phrionnsa Tearlach
Alan Reid
Oran Do Phrionnsa Tearlach
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oran Do Phrionnsa Tearlach
Last played on
Mile Marbhphaisg Air An T-Saoghal (A 1000 Cur Ms Maeve MacKinnon;
Alan Reid
Mile Marbhphaisg Air An T-Saoghal (A 1000 Cur Ms Maeve MacKinnon;
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Green and the Blue
Alan Reid
The Green and the Blue
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Green and the Blue
Last played on
Whit can a Lassie Dae
Alan Reid
Whit can a Lassie Dae
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Whit can a Lassie Dae
Last played on
The Devil's Courtship (feat. Karine Polwart)
Alan Reid
The Devil's Courtship (feat. Karine Polwart)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0649l0r.jpglink
The Devil's Courtship (feat. Karine Polwart)
Last played on
The Pleasure Will Be Mine
Alan Reid
The Pleasure Will Be Mine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Pleasure Will Be Mine
Last played on
Million Dollar Sweetie
Alan Reid
Million Dollar Sweetie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Million Dollar Sweetie
Last played on
Alan Reid Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist