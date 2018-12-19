Woldemar BargielBorn 3 October 1828. Died 23 February 1897
Woldemar Bargiel Biography (Wikipedia)
Woldemar Bargiel (3 October 1828 – 23 February 1897) was a German composer.
Adagio for cello and orchestra, Op 38
Adagio for cello and orchestra, Op 38
Adagio for cello and orchestra, Op 38
Allegro molto - Piu moto from Symphony in C Op.30
Allegro molto - Piu moto from Symphony in C Op.30
Allegro molto - Piu moto from Symphony in C Op.30
