Marion Cotillard (born 30 September 1975) is a French actress, singer-songwriter, musician and environmentalist. She is the recipient of an Academy Award, a BAFTA Award, a Golden Globe Award, two César Awards, a European Award and a Lumières Award. She became a Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters in France in 2010, and was promoted to Officer in 2016.

Cotillard had her first English-language role in the television series Highlander (1993) and made her film debut in The Story of a Boy Who Wanted to Be Kissed (1994). Her breakthrough came in the successful French film Taxi (1998), which earned her a César Award nomination. She made the transition into Hollywood in Tim Burton's Big Fish (2003), and subsequently appeared in A Very Long Engagement (2004), for which she won her first César Award.

For her portrayal of French singer Édith Piaf in La Vie en Rose (2007), Cotillard achieved worldwide recognition and won her second César Award, a BAFTA Award, a Golden Globe Award, a Lumières Award and the Academy Award for Best Actress, becoming the first and (as of 2018) only actor to win an Academy Award for a French-language performance, and also the second actress and one of only six actors to have won this award for a foreign language performance. Her performances in Nine (2009) and Rust and Bone (2012) garnered Cotillard two Golden Globe nominations, and for Two Days, One Night (2014), she earned a second Academy Award nomination for Best Actress, which was also her second nomination for a French-language film. Cotillard became one of only six actors to receive multiple Academy Award nominations for foreign language performances.