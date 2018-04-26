The Ejected
The Ejected Biography (Wikipedia)
The Ejected were an English punk rock/Oi! band from Dagenham, London, active mainly between 1981 and 1983. But they are now back together and touring the world. The band now sell books at their concerts which talk about their rise to fame.
The Ejected Tracks
Have You Got 10p
