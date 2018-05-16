The Five Man Electrical Band (originally known as The Staccatos from 1963–68) is a Canadian rock group from Ottawa, Ontario. They had many hits in Canada, including the top 10 entries "Half Past Midnight" (1967) (as The Staccatos), "Absolutely Right" (1971) and "I'm a Stranger Here" (1972). Internationally, they are best known for their 1971 hit single "Signs".