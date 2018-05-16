Five Man Electrical BandWas The Staccatos until 1968. Formed 1969. Disbanded 1973
Five Man Electrical Band
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1969
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/76c515cd-6817-456f-b813-d98d19f7d865
Five Man Electrical Band Biography (Wikipedia)
The Five Man Electrical Band (originally known as The Staccatos from 1963–68) is a Canadian rock group from Ottawa, Ontario. They had many hits in Canada, including the top 10 entries "Half Past Midnight" (1967) (as The Staccatos), "Absolutely Right" (1971) and "I'm a Stranger Here" (1972). Internationally, they are best known for their 1971 hit single "Signs".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Five Man Electrical Band Tracks
Sort by
Signs
Five Man Electrical Band
Signs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Signs
Last played on
You're Gonna Lose That Girl
Five Man Electrical Band
You're Gonna Lose That Girl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You're Gonna Lose That Girl
Last played on
Five Man Electrical Band Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist