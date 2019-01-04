Alice Deejay are a Dutch trance-pop-project formed in 1998 by DJ Jurgen in collaboration with Wessel van Diepen, Dennis van den Driesschen, Sebastiaan Moljin and Eelke Kalberg (Pronti & Kalmani). They are best known for their 1998 single "Better Off Alone", which was a worldwide success. They went on a hiatus in 2002 and reformed in 2014 under the name Alice DJ with a new vocalist and two new dancers, following the original vocalist Judith Anna Pronk's retirement from singing.