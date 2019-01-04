Alice DeeJayFormed 1999
Alice DeeJay
1999
Alice DeeJay Biography (Wikipedia)
Alice Deejay are a Dutch trance-pop-project formed in 1998 by DJ Jurgen in collaboration with Wessel van Diepen, Dennis van den Driesschen, Sebastiaan Moljin and Eelke Kalberg (Pronti & Kalmani). They are best known for their 1998 single "Better Off Alone", which was a worldwide success. They went on a hiatus in 2002 and reformed in 2014 under the name Alice DJ with a new vocalist and two new dancers, following the original vocalist Judith Anna Pronk's retirement from singing.
Alice DeeJay Tracks
Better Off Alone
Better Off Alone
Back In My Life
Back In My Life
Will I Ever
Will I Ever
Better Off Alone (Psychic Type VIP)
Better Off Alone (Psychic Type VIP)
Better Off Alone / You (Psychic Type Remix)
Better Off Alone / You (Psychic Type Remix)
Better Off Alone (K Theory Remix)
Better Off Alone (K Theory Remix)
Better Off Alone (EtcEtc Bootleg)
Better Off Alone (EtcEtc Bootleg)
