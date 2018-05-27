Bernie HermsBorn 26 March 1972
Bernie Herms
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1972-03-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/76bb8597-a5a6-4b59-81bf-a1d997ac0a40
Bernie Herms Biography (Wikipedia)
Bernhard "Bernie" Herms (born March 26, 1972) is a Canadian Christian musician, who is mainly a music producer, songwriter and composer. He has received GMA Dove Awards and been nominated for a number of Grammy Awards and GMA Canada Covenant Awards, due to his music production work.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bernie Herms Tracks
Sort by
Joyful, Joyful
Mark Hall
Joyful, Joyful
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Joyful, Joyful
Last played on
O Little Town
Salvation Army Brass Band
O Little Town
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
O Little Town
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist