Nox Biography
Nox were a Hungarian pop band which mixes traditional Hungarian music with more modern sounds. To date, they have released 7 albums. The band has 2 fixed members - Szilvia Péter Szabó, and Tamás Nagy.
Nox Tracks
Ndinonyara vs. Lotus Flower Riddim
Nox, Troyton, Gizmo & Seanizzle
Ndinonyara vs. Lotus Flower Riddim
Ndinonyara vs. Lotus Flower Riddim
Handigoni Newe
Nox
Handigoni Newe
Handigoni Newe
Ndinonyara
Nox
Ndinonyara
Ndinonyara
