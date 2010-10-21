LodestarBritish progressive rock band. Formed 1996
Lodestar
1996
Lodestar Biography (Wikipedia)
Lodestar was an experimental progressive rock band formed in 1996 by Heitham Al-Sayed (lead vocalist), John Morgan (drums) and "Haggis" (sound engineer) after they left Senser.
The band released two singles, and gigged across the UK in 1997, including a support slot at the London Astoria with Tool.
