Aron Michael Ekberg (born 30 March 1991), better known by his stage name AronChupa, is a Swedish rapper, singer, songwriter, DJ, record producer and footballer. Aron attended Academy of Art University from 2011 to 2013 and was a standout footballer for the Urban Knights before starting his music career. He gained prominence with his 2014 song "I'm an Albatraoz", which reached number one on the Swedish Singles Chart and in Denmark, and reached the top ten in many charts across Europe. It also reached number 25 in the UK and number 10 in the US dance charts.