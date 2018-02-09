AronChupaBorn 30 March 1991
AronChupa
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1991-03-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/76b09967-a03f-4704-aaf4-e8d65ee02271
AronChupa Biography (Wikipedia)
Aron Michael Ekberg (born 30 March 1991), better known by his stage name AronChupa, is a Swedish rapper, singer, songwriter, DJ, record producer and footballer. Aron attended Academy of Art University from 2011 to 2013 and was a standout footballer for the Urban Knights before starting his music career. He gained prominence with his 2014 song "I'm an Albatraoz", which reached number one on the Swedish Singles Chart and in Denmark, and reached the top ten in many charts across Europe. It also reached number 25 in the UK and number 10 in the US dance charts.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
AronChupa Tracks
Sort by
Little Swing
AronChupa
Little Swing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Little Swing
Last played on
She Wants Me Dead (feat. The High)
Cazzette
She Wants Me Dead (feat. The High)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
She Wants Me Dead (feat. The High)
Last played on
Little Swing (feat. Little Sis Nora)
AronChupa
Little Swing (feat. Little Sis Nora)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Little Swing (feat. Little Sis Nora)
Last played on
I'm An Albatraoz
AronChupa
I'm An Albatraoz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qgbqt.jpglink
I'm An Albatraoz
Last played on
Drop in the Ocean
Omi (Gyda Aronchupa)
Drop in the Ocean
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Drop in the Ocean
Performer
Last played on
AronChupa Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist